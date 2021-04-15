Machine sensors business brings industry to former coffeehouse location in Glens Falls

He’s hoping to add two more employees in Glens Falls sometime in the near future. The company also has a pair of manufacturing facilities in Mexico and operates a third facility in Florida.

Howard began developing sensors for General Electric in 1994 following a stint in the military. He would later serve as the director of engineering for Commtest Instruments before deciding to venture out on his own after the company was bought out.

“That’s when I said, ‘I can do this myself,’” Howard said.

His clients now range from paper mills to amusement parks and include the likes of Google and the U.S. Navy.

Glens Falls, Howard said, is the perfect location for his business, and the building’s proximity to downtown will provide a boost for local restaurants because clients often come to town for business meetings and to receive training on the equipment.

“I just see what’s happening in downtown Glens Falls as being a huge revitalization. We were hometown people, we grew up here, so we wanted to be part of that,” he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

