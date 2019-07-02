{{featured_button_text}}
Business news tile

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A luncheon will be held on July 23 to discuss the health of the warehousing and logistics industry.

The Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership will unveil its first Saratoga County Warehouse and Logistics Index at the event, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Prime at Saratoga National Golf Club.

The index seeks to quantify the economic impact of the warehouse and logistics sector on Saratoga County and the surrounding region, according to a news release. The partnership is working with the Saratoga, Warren, Washington Workforce Development Board, EDC Warren County and Washington County Economic Development to develop the index.

Following the presentation, there will be a panel discussion with industry stakeholders including Michael Kelly, business development manager at Logistics One.

Tickets are $30. People can pre-register by visiting www.eventbrite.com.

Sponsorships are also available. For more information, send an email to Shelby.schneider@saratogapartnership.org or call 518-871-1887 for more information.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments