Low-interest loans available to homeowners, businesses recovering from August flooding

Smith said he knows of two homes that have been destroyed. The village is trying to work with them in obtaining grant funds to get them back on their feet.

Village operations are back to normal, he said. The cost of the repairs was about $40,000 and was paid for using contingency funds.

“We didn’t get any insurance money, because we didn’t carry flood insurance where we were,” he said.

Cosmetic carpentry work still needs to be done at village hall, Smith added.

The district also has 20 to 30 boxes of documents that were damaged in the flooding, which it sent out to be restored using a freeze-drying process, according to Smith.

“We haven’t received that back,” he said.

The high school was extensively damaged, with several inches of standing water in the building. But schools are not eligible for these loans.

The district’s insurance company, New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal, is denying much of its claim because the firm determined the damage was the result of flooding, not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building. The district and its engineers had determined the damage was caused by backups.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said the district is hiring a law firm that specializes in insurance recovery to address the ongoing issues with the insurance company.

