Low-interest loans available to homeowners, businesses recovering from August flooding

WHITEHALL — Homeowners and businesses in Whitehall and other communities affected by flooding in August will be able to apply for low-interest loans.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has granted his request for a physical disaster declaration for Washington County, following the strong storms that struck Whitehall, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain in a few hours.
The storm caused more than $1.5 million in damage to 40 homes and 13 businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Following the storm, staff from Washington County and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services conducted an assessment of damages.
The assessment confirmed major damage to 21 homes and five businesses, totaling $384,200 and $193,000, respectively; and minor damage to 19 homes and eight businesses and nonprofits, totaling $570,000 and $360,000, respectively.
The declaration also allows SBA to make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses affected by storm damage in the contiguous counties of Essex, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Warren.
The following groups may be eligible for help from SBA loans:
- Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate;
- Homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property;
- Business owners: up to $2 million for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses;
- Businesses and nonprofits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume.
SBA has opened a virtual outreach center to help survivors apply online, using the Electronic Loan Application on the SBA's secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/s/.
Customer support representatives can help applicants complete the online application and answer questions about the SBA program. The center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, email FOCE-Help@sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955.
Applicants may also email SBA's Customer Service Center at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 5. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 6.
Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith said he is not sure if many residents will take advantage of the program. The village is a poor community, and some people may not be able to afford even a low-interest loan.
“The families that have been really hard-hit, It’s not going to be normal for them for a long time. Some people have been displaced out of their homes, and they are living with other family members,” he said.
Smith said he knows of two homes that have been destroyed. The village is trying to work with them in obtaining grant funds to get them back on their feet.
Village operations are back to normal, he said. The cost of the repairs was about $40,000 and was paid for using contingency funds.
“We didn’t get any insurance money, because we didn’t carry flood insurance where we were,” he said.
Cosmetic carpentry work still needs to be done at village hall, Smith added.
The district also has 20 to 30 boxes of documents that were damaged in the flooding, which it sent out to be restored using a freeze-drying process, according to Smith.
“We haven’t received that back,” he said.
The high school was extensively damaged, with several inches of standing water in the building. But schools are not eligible for these loans.
The district’s insurance company, New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal, is denying much of its claim because the firm determined the damage was the result of flooding, not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building. The district and its engineers had determined the damage was caused by backups.
Superintendent Patrick Dee said the district is hiring a law firm that specializes in insurance recovery to address the ongoing issues with the insurance company.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
