Low-interest loans available to home owners, businesses recovering from August flooding

WHITEHALL — Homeowners and businesses in Whitehall and other communities affected by flooding in August will be able to apply for low-interest loans.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the U.S. Small Business Administration has granted his request for a physical disaster declaration for Washington County, following the strong storms that struck Whitehall, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain in a few hours.
The storm caused more than $1.5 million in damage to 40 homes and 13 businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Following the event, staff from Washington County and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services conducted an assessment of damages.
The assessment confirmed major damage to 21 homes and five businesses, totaling $384,200 and $193,000, respectively; and minor damage to 19 homes and 8 businesses and nonprofits, totaling $570,000 and $360,000, respectively.
The declaration also allows SBA to make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses affected by storm damage in the contiguous counties of Essex, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Warren.
The following groups may be eligible for help from SBA loans:
- Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate;
- Homeowners and renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property;
- Business owners: up to $2 million for the replacement of real estate, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses;
- Businesses and nonprofits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume.
SBA has opened a virtual outreach center to help survivors apply online, using the Electronic Loan Application on the SBA's secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/s/.
Customer support representatives can help applicants complete the online application and answer questions about the SBA program. The center is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, email FOCE-Help@sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955.
Applicants may also email SBA's Customer Service Center at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Jan. 5. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Aug. 6.
“When severe storms damaged dozens of homes and businesses in Washington County, New York was there to help, not only with recovery operations, but also to fight for federal funding to help get those affected back on their feet,” Cuomo said in a news release.
