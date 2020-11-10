Low-interest loans available to home owners, businesses recovering from August flooding

WHITEHALL — Homeowners and businesses in Whitehall and other communities affected by flooding in August will be able to apply for low-interest loans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the U.S. Small Business Administration has granted his request for a physical disaster declaration for Washington County, following the strong storms that struck Whitehall, dumping as much as 6 inches of rain in a few hours.

The storm caused more than $1.5 million in damage to 40 homes and 13 businesses and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Following the event, staff from Washington County and the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services conducted an assessment of damages.

The assessment confirmed major damage to 21 homes and five businesses, totaling $384,200 and $193,000, respectively; and minor damage to 19 homes and 8 businesses and nonprofits, totaling $570,000 and $360,000, respectively.

The declaration also allows SBA to make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses affected by storm damage in the contiguous counties of Essex, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Warren.

The following groups may be eligible for help from SBA loans: