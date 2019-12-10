Local shops move into Aviation Mall, for holidays and beyond

Timms is 37, has three children and a full-time job as a paralegal. She sits on the Hudson Falls Village Board and works with Phoenix Rising-Project Hudson Falls, a nonprofit she helped found that is working to revitalize the village’s downtown. Her boutique, which opened two years ago, grew out of that revitalization effort.

“I love fashion and dressing people,” she said. “I built these stores from my own pocket. It’s an everyday challenge, but I’m positive things will work out, because I will do whatever it takes not to fail.”

She selects her clothing items through a wholesale site she works with, and her boutiques serve as the local outlet for Headrush Apparel, which used to have a shop in downtown Glens Falls.

The shop has no target demographic, she said.

“We sell to everyone. We have teens and women in their 70s,” she said.

The shop also has men’s clothes.

The mall aims to be a place where shoppers can find a mix of national, regional and local retail shops, Griffith said.

He mentioned that on Saturday, Adirondack Zombie Hunters, offering virtual reality entertainment experiences, opened in the mall. The business was previously located in downtown Lake George, he said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.