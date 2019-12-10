Local shops move into Aviation Mall, for holidays and beyond

QUEENSBURY — Joelle Timms has opened a second location of her Hudson Falls clothing boutique, Jo & Co., in Aviation Mall for holiday shopping.
It’s a seasonal pop-up operation for now, but if things work out, it will become her “flagship store,” Timms said, which is exactly the progression the mall’s manager, James Griffith, is hoping for.
He aims to prove the mall can compete for local retailers and offer them good value, he said.
“The notion that the mall has higher rents is not true,” Griffith said.
If merchants would come and speak with him, they would find the mall rents compare favorably with downtown Glens Falls and the outlet centers in Queensbury, he said.
The only drawback, from some merchants’ point of view, is the mall requires its shops to stay open during the hours the mall is open — seven days a week, Griffith said.
“It’s the consistency we deliver,” he said.
Right now, the mall is open for extended holiday hours, and shoppers looking to avoid the crowds can go in as early as 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. every other day.
Someone from Timms' team will be there at Jo & Co., although Timms herself may not.
Timms is 37, has three children and a full-time job as a paralegal. She sits on the Hudson Falls Village Board and works with Phoenix Rising-Project Hudson Falls, a nonprofit she helped found that is working to revitalize the village’s downtown. Her boutique, which opened two years ago, grew out of that revitalization effort.
“I love fashion and dressing people,” she said. “I built these stores from my own pocket. It’s an everyday challenge, but I’m positive things will work out, because I will do whatever it takes not to fail.”
She selects her clothing items through a wholesale site she works with, and her boutiques serve as the local outlet for Headrush Apparel, which used to have a shop in downtown Glens Falls.
The shop has no target demographic, she said.
“We sell to everyone. We have teens and women in their 70s,” she said.
The shop also has men’s clothes.
The mall aims to be a place where shoppers can find a mix of national, regional and local retail shops, Griffith said.
He mentioned that on Saturday, Adirondack Zombie Hunters, offering virtual reality entertainment experiences, opened in the mall. The business was previously located in downtown Lake George, he said.
