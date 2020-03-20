Local restaurants are open and need our loyalty

Please support these local businesses during these uncertain times. Take-out and delivery options are available at many of you favorite places!
9 Miles East Farm – Delivery Available
Serving all of the Glens Falls and Queensbury area. Open daily.
For more information: www.9mileseast.com
Adirondack Winery – Curbside Pickup Available
285 Canada St., Lake George, NY
For more information: 518-668-9463, www.adkwinery.com
The Bull Pen Tavern – Pickup Available
216 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-636-2222 www.thebullpentavern.com
Common Roots Brewing – Pickup and Delivery Available
30 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-409-8248 www.commonrootsbrewing.com
Cool Beans – Pickup Available – Meals in Need
2 S Western Ave., Queensbury, NY
For more information: www.facebook.com/cool-beans-south-glens-falls
Edwards Market – Pickup and Delivery Available
11 W. Main St., Granville, NY
For more information: www.edwards.com/market
Fresh ADK – Pickup and Delivery available through Grubhub and Door Dash
11 South St., Glens Falls, NY
For more information: www.facebook.com/freshadk
The Garrison – Pickup Available
220 Beach Road, Lake George, NY
For more information: www.thegarrisonlakegeorge.com
Ginny Rae’s – Pickup and Door Dash delivery available
1169 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY
For more information: 518-747-3170, www.facebook.com/Ginny-Raes
The Heidelberg – Pickup and Door Dash delivery available
352 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY
For more information: 518-792-5556, www.heidelbergny.com
I Love NY Pizza – Pickup and Delivery Available
30 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY
For more information: 518-747-4400, www.ilovenypizzaoffortedward.com
Fire Rock Restaurant – Pickup and Delivery Available
111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls, NY
For more information: 518-747-8897, www.facebook.com/firerockrestaurant
Log Jam Restaurant – Pickup and Delivery Available
1484 U.S. 9, Lake George, NY
For more information: 518-798-1155, www.logjamrestaurant.com
Mullen’s Pub – Pickup Available
198 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY
For more information: 518-409-8336, www.facebook.com/pages/category/irish-pub/Mullens-Pub
Noon Whistle Deli – Pickup Available
15 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY
For more information: 518-798-6666, www.facebook.com/noonwhistledeli
O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub – Pickup Available
118 Quaker St, Queensbury, NY
For more information: 518-793-3389, www.facebook.com/otoolesqueensbury
The Queensbury Hotel/Fenimore’s Pub - Pickup Available
88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-792-1121, www.thequeensburyhotel.com/dine-drink
Rachel’s Café and Spice Company - Pickup Available
240 Warren St, Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-741-6077, www.facebook.com/rachelsspiceco
Slate Town Brewing Company – Pickup Available
31 Main St, Granville, NY
For more information: 518-345-5357, www.slatetownbrewing.com
Starky’s Grill - Pickup Available
11311 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY
For more information: 518-741-0008, www.facebook.com/starkysgrill
Talk of the Town – Pickup Available
74 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-798-3348, www.talkofthetownpizzeria.com
Moss St Deli - Pickup Available
3152 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY
For more information: 518-747-6677, mossstreetdeli.business.site
Bolton Landing Brewing Company - Pickup and Delivery Available
4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY
For more information: 518-644-2739, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Brewery/Bolton-Landing-Brewing-Company-175225819609153/
New Way Lunch - Pickup Available
731 Upper Glen St., Queensbury, NY
For more information: 518-761-3356, www.newwaylunch.com
Peppermill - Pickup Available
110 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-793-4606
Morgan and Company – Grubhub, Door Dash, Uber Eats, Delivery, PickUp Available
65 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY
For more information: 518-409-8060, www.morganrestaurant.com
Fitzgerald’s Irish Sports Bar –Pickup, Delivery & Door Dash Available
1393 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/fitzgeraldssteakhouse/
Docksider - Pickup Available
298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George NY
For more information: 518-792-3534, http://www.facebook.com/docksider-restaurant
Guiseppes Pizzeria - Pickup Available
337 Canada St., Lake George, NY
For more information: 518-668-2920, http://www.facebook.com/giuseppespizzeria
