Local restaurants are open and need our loyalty
Please support these local businesses during these uncertain times. Take-out and delivery options are available at many of you favorite places!

9 Miles East Farm – Delivery Available

Serving all of the Glens Falls and Queensbury area. Open daily.

For more information: www.9mileseast.com

Adirondack Winery – Curbside Pickup Available

285 Canada St., Lake George, NY

For more information: 518-668-9463, www.adkwinery.com

The Bull Pen Tavern – Pickup Available

216 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-636-2222 www.thebullpentavern.com

Common Roots Brewing – Pickup and Delivery Available

30 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-409-8248 www.commonrootsbrewing.com

Cool Beans – Pickup Available – Meals in Need

2 S Western Ave., Queensbury, NY

For more information: www.facebook.com/cool-beans-south-glens-falls

Edwards Market – Pickup and Delivery Available

11 W. Main St., Granville, NY

For more information: www.edwards.com/market

Fresh ADK – Pickup and Delivery available through Grubhub and Door Dash

11 South St., Glens Falls, NY

For more information: www.facebook.com/freshadk

The Garrison – Pickup Available

220 Beach Road, Lake George, NY

For more information: www.thegarrisonlakegeorge.com

Ginny Rae’s – Pickup and Door Dash delivery available

1169 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY

For more information: 518-747-3170, www.facebook.com/Ginny-Raes

The Heidelberg – Pickup and Door Dash delivery available

352 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY

For more information: 518-792-5556, www.heidelbergny.com

I Love NY Pizza – Pickup and Delivery Available

30 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY

For more information: 518-747-4400, www.ilovenypizzaoffortedward.com

Fire Rock Restaurant – Pickup and Delivery Available

111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls, NY

For more information: 518-747-8897, www.facebook.com/firerockrestaurant

Log Jam Restaurant – Pickup and Delivery Available

1484 U.S. 9, Lake George, NY

For more information: 518-798-1155, www.logjamrestaurant.com

Mullen’s Pub – Pickup Available

198 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY

For more information: 518-409-8336, www.facebook.com/pages/category/irish-pub/Mullens-Pub

Noon Whistle Deli – Pickup Available

15 Lafayette St, Queensbury, NY

For more information: 518-798-6666, www.facebook.com/noonwhistledeli

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub – Pickup Available

118 Quaker St, Queensbury, NY

For more information: 518-793-3389, www.facebook.com/otoolesqueensbury

The Queensbury Hotel/Fenimore’s Pub - Pickup Available

88 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-792-1121, www.thequeensburyhotel.com/dine-drink

Rachel’s Café and Spice Company - Pickup Available

240 Warren St, Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-741-6077, www.facebook.com/rachelsspiceco

Slate Town Brewing Company – Pickup Available

31 Main St, Granville, NY

For more information: 518-345-5357, www.slatetownbrewing.com

Starky’s Grill - Pickup Available

11311 State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY

For more information: 518-741-0008, www.facebook.com/starkysgrill

Talk of the Town – Pickup Available

74 Hudson Ave, Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-798-3348, www.talkofthetownpizzeria.com

Moss St Deli - Pickup Available

3152 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY

For more information: 518-747-6677, mossstreetdeli.business.site

Bolton Landing Brewing Company - Pickup and Delivery Available

4933 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY

For more information: 518-644-2739, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Brewery/Bolton-Landing-Brewing-Company-175225819609153/

New Way Lunch - Pickup Available

731 Upper Glen St., Queensbury, NY

For more information: 518-761-3356, www.newwaylunch.com

Peppermill - Pickup Available

110 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-793-4606

Morgan and Company – Grubhub, Door Dash, Uber Eats, Delivery, PickUp Available

65 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY

For more information: 518-409-8060, www.morganrestaurant.com

Fitzgerald’s Irish Sports Bar –Pickup, Delivery & Door Dash Available

1393 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/fitzgeraldssteakhouse/

Docksider - Pickup Available

298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George NY

For more information: 518-792-3534, http://www.facebook.com/docksider-restaurant

Guiseppes Pizzeria - Pickup Available

337 Canada St., Lake George, NY

For more information: 518-668-2920, http://www.facebook.com/giuseppespizzeria 

To be apart of this list contact 

The Post-Star's advertising department at 518-742-3211. 

