Lids opens store at Outlets at Lake George

QUEENSBURY — Lids opened a store at the Outlets at Lake George on Friday.
The hat store is just over 1,000 square feet and located near Old Navy Outlet and Zumiez at 1424 Route 9 in Queensbury. It carries officially licensed NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA hats in a wide variety of styles, according to a news release.
Brands include including New Era, Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness and more. Shoppers can visit the website www.lids.com to design their own hat.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.
