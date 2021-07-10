Lids opens store at Outlets at Lake George

QUEENSBURY — Lids opened a store at the Outlets at Lake George on Friday.

The hat store is just over 1,000 square feet and located near Old Navy Outlet and Zumiez at 1424 Route 9 in Queensbury. It carries officially licensed NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA hats in a wide variety of styles, according to a news release.

Brands include including New Era, Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness and more. Shoppers can visit the website www.lids.com to design their own hat.

