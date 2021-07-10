 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lids opens store at Outlets at Lake George
0 comments

Lids opens store at Outlets at Lake George

{{featured_button_text}}
Lids opens store at Outlets at Lake George

Lids has opened a new store selling licensed NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and NCAA hats at the Outlets at Lake George in Queensbury.  

 Provided image

QUEENSBURY — Lids opened a store at the Outlets at Lake George on Friday.

The hat store is just over 1,000 square feet and located near Old Navy Outlet and Zumiez at 1424 Route 9 in Queensbury. It carries officially licensed NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA hats in a wide variety of styles, according to a news release.

Brands include including New Era, Nike, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness and more. Shoppers can visit the website www.lids.com to design their own hat.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News