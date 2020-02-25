Lamplight Inn named top romantic inn

LAKE LUZERNE — The Lamplight Inn Bed & Breakfast has been voted as one of the Top 10 Best Romantic Inns across the country by the I Love Inns website.

The website represents thousands of inns and the award is selected by hospitality experts. They look for inns with lavish amenities, special deals, romantic scenery and a bit of adventure, according to a news release.

The inn is located at 231 Lake Ave. Innkeepers Linda and Gene Merlino, who is the town supervisor, have been in the business since 1985.

“We have worked very hard to give our couples the best experience possible and to receive this award is an acknowledgement that we are doing something right,” the couple said in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

