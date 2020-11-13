Lake Luzerne sees influx of women-owned businesses

One of her professors said she had entrepreneur written all over her and McCleary credited her success to her work ethic.

“If I picked up the extra table, that benefited me. I’ve had that mentality,” she said. “I come from nothing. I don’t have anybody to help me. My parents are not around. It’s hard work.”

She decided to press ahead despite COVID-19.

“I figured if I open now and I made it now, I could survive anything,” she said.

Whitty said that she, Pidgeon and McCleary did not know about each other’s business plans until they all were on the same Planning Board agenda.

“With Lake Luzerne being so small and for it to happen all at once like that is pretty unique,” she said.

Jenkins opened on June 3.

“I’ve been doing hair for 14 years, so I just decided it was time to take a leap of faith,” she said.

“I grew up in this area so it’s always been a dream to own my business,” she added.

Jenkins signed her lease in March, but had to hold off opening because of the pandemic.