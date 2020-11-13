Lake Luzerne sees influx of women-owned businesses

LAKE LUZERNE — Despite the ongoing pandemic, four new businesses opened in town in the last four months, and all are owned by women.
Cre Whitty opened Cre’s Closet and Kayla Jenkins opened Chops Salon on School Street. Gina Pidgeon opened Gina’s Gems, and Jonie McCleary opened Something Secret Boutique in a building on Bridge Street, across from Stone Pharmacy.
Whitty’s family is originally from Brooklyn, but she was raised in Glens Falls. She worked in the fashion industry in New York City in the 1980s and has owned other businesses, including a nail salon, laundromat and tanning business, but said she has always wanted to open a store like this, a women’s thrift boutique that sells clothes, shoes, pocketbooks and housewares.
“I’m 55. I figured if I'm going to do it, I better do it now,” she said.
Her store is filling a niche in Lake Luzerne, she said.
“There’s not a whole lot to do if it’s not summertime. There’s really no shops,” she said.
Pidgeon opened on Oct. 18. She was a teaching assistant for two decades but dreamed of owning her own business.
She was a little nervous opening during the pandemic and as we head into winter.
“I have always wanted to do this and it was just do or die,” she said.
She comes from an entrepreneurial family. Her husband has a logging business and her daughter just opened Salon LaRo in Queensbury.
She sells antique furniture, old glassware, oils and crystals.
“It’s really homey and inviting. It feels good,” she said.
Business was a little slow last week, but she is committed to staying open for the locals.
She is excited that several women have started local businesses.
“It’s fantastic. We’re feeding off each other. That’s the way it should be,” she said.
Something Secret Boutique opened at the end of September. McCleary said it has been busier than she expected.
“There’s more foot traffic than I anticipated, so it’s been really good,” she said.
McCleary started the boutique clothing business online in 2018 and needed more space.
“I just got swamped. It took over my basement,” she said.
She selects clothes from wholesalers and retailers and showcases the merchandise on Facebook live events every Tuesday and Thursday night.
McCleary was born and raised in Lake Luzerne. She dropped out of Hudson Valley Community College when she decided she did not want a career in human services. She was working as a waitress and enrolled in SUNY Adirondack in January 2018 to study business administration.
One of her professors said she had entrepreneur written all over her and McCleary credited her success to her work ethic.
“If I picked up the extra table, that benefited me. I’ve had that mentality,” she said. “I come from nothing. I don’t have anybody to help me. My parents are not around. It’s hard work.”
She decided to press ahead despite COVID-19.
“I figured if I open now and I made it now, I could survive anything,” she said.
Whitty said that she, Pidgeon and McCleary did not know about each other’s business plans until they all were on the same Planning Board agenda.
“With Lake Luzerne being so small and for it to happen all at once like that is pretty unique,” she said.
Jenkins opened on June 3.
“I’ve been doing hair for 14 years, so I just decided it was time to take a leap of faith,” she said.
“I grew up in this area so it’s always been a dream to own my business,” she added.
Jenkins signed her lease in March, but had to hold off opening because of the pandemic.
In addition, Sheila Flanagan and Lorraine Lambiase are converting the long-vacant Hitching Post restaurant on Route 9N into a cheese plant and retail shop for their business, Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese.
Town Supervisor Gene Merlino said he believes the business will begin manufacturing its cheese in Lake Luzerne in 2 or 3 months. They are in the process of setting up their clean room.
He is excited to see all the activity in town and vacant buildings being filled.
“It’s nice to see life in those places at night,” he said.
People are banking on the economic climate improving in 2021, he said, and money can be borrowed at low interest rates now and affordable space can be found.
“They’re taking a chance,” he said.
He expects activity to pick up in the spring.
“I think it was a dream of a lot of women and I hope they make it. We’re going to support them,” he said.
