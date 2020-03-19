Lake George village declares State of Emergency

LAKE GEORGE — A State of Emergency has been declared in the village of Lake George because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Robert Blais directed all departments of the village to take whatever steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.
This state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.
