Warren County’s new video streaming channel, LakeGeorge.TV, launched on Monday, providing a platform with over 230 videos that detail local businesses and attractions.

Developed by Hood Communications, an affiliate of Look Media Resource of Glens Falls, LakeGeorge.TV (LGTV) was funded by Warren County occupancy tax dollars to give visitors and residents easy access to videos about things to do and see in the Lake George region and all of Warren County.

“We now live in a video-centric universe controlled by consumers who communicate via video. They demand engaging content delivered in a programming environment that offers variety, is entertaining, exciting and presents options 24/7, 365 days a year-- across all digital options," said Executive Director of Hood Communications Jesse Jackson in a news release. "That’s what LGTV will deliver.”

The service is free for visitor- and tourism-related business owners and organizations to participate and share their videos due to the occupancy tax funding.

"LakeGeorge.TV is dedicated to promoting the people, places, businesses and organizations that make Warren County a unique and exciting place, 365 days a year," the news release from the county said.

Board of Supevisors Occupancy Tax Committee Chairman and Lake Luzerne Town Supervisor Gene Merlino said the library of videos is continuously growing.

“We are happy to announce LakeGeorge.TV is ready for residents, visitors and businesses to use and enjoy! You will find a wide variety of informational videos that detail many businesses, attractions and recreation areas from around WarrenCounty, and the LakeGeorge.TV video library is growing by the day. We thank Hood Communications and our local business owners for making this new resource available in time for summer here in Warren County,” Merlino said in the release on Monday.

Users will find videos featuring businesses, attractions and recreation areas large and small, categorized on the app for easy browsing.

Lake George Village Mayor Ray Perry is excited about sharing the area with the world.

"I think Lake George TV is a great way for people all over the world to see the many fantastic things Lake George has to offer!" Perry said in an email on Monday.

It's not too late for eligible businesses in Warren County to learn more about the channel or upload their videos at: joinus.lakegeorge.tv/upload-a-video or by contacting Executive Vice President of Hood Communications Ed Larkin at: 518.225.0767 or elarkin@lakegeorge.tv.

“As the fastest growing medium to reach highly engaged and targeted audiences, connected TV has become the de facto way to communicate with consumers. LGTV is a unique opportunity for all entities, large and small, to showcase their unique selling proposition under the umbrella of a united Warren County brand strategy,” Larkin stated.

LakeGeorge.TV is available for free on all digital devices, including smart televisions, mobile devices, web browsers and streaming players such as AppleTV, iOS/Android and ROKU.