LAKE GEORGE — Over 15 restaurants around Lake George are offering patrons the opportunity to experience a three-course meal for $35 before the hustle and bustle of the tourist season sets in.

The Lake George region semi-annual restaurant week that began Sunday and runs through Saturday, June 17, is back for the 17th year, with what Adirondack Pub & Brewery owner John Carr says is a great way for locals to experience the offerings in the village.

"As many years as we've done it, I think the biggest benefit is we get a lot of locals that come out for it. Lake George has a tremendous amount of dining options, so what it does is it gets the locals to notice all the great restaurants, from the little pizza shop to the formal sit-down dining experience," Carr told The Post-Star.

The event promoted by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce aims to highlight the "region’s culinary talent" with a "Taste NY" theme.

For the second year, Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center is sponsoring the promotion with a "restaurant challenge” that tasks participating restaurants to create a prix-fixe menu that includes and highlights at least one ingredient that is grown or produced in New York State. The restaurant with the highest rating according to the customer surveys will win the challenge.

“We will be highlighting New York-made ingredients throughout this promotion, aiming to spotlight the connection between New York producers and local restaurants to showcase the value of supporting small business and community connections,” the Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director Gina Mintzer said. "Restaurant week is a great opportunity for people to sample the culinary talents at restaurants in our area. We’re hoping visitors and locals will take advantage of this great value as well as the Taste NY mission of choose local, buy New York."

Participating restaurants span the region, as this promotion goes beyond Lake George. All restaurants that are members of the Chamber are invited to participate.

"We've been apart of it since it started," Carr said. "Restaurants are an integral part of Lake George so it's a good thing for the whole town."

The special promotional price of $35 for a three-course meal includes only the specific menu choices curated by the participating restaurants, which are posted at www.lakegeorgechamber.com/restaurant_week and does not include tax, tip, or beverages. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

The chamber usually coordinates restaurant weeks in June and September, which allows both year-round and seasonal restaurants to participate. The restaurants provide feedback about which weeks during those months are slowest.

The September restaurant week is set for Sept. 10-16.