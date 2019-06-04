BOLTON — The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a joint mixer on June 18.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Sagamore resort.
There will be what is being dubbed a "Chamber Chance Raffle.” Organizers will be selling sheets of tickets and people can choose which items they want to win by placing tickets in the corresponding bag, according to a news release.
The funds raised by the event will be used to promote the region including promoting social media, advertising, update the website and providing staff at information centers.
They are seeking donations of gift certificates, services or items to create theme baskets.
The cost is $15 for members and nonmembers.
