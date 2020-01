LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first “Business After Hours” mixer of 2020 will be held Jan. 16.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gaslight restaurant at 91 Canada St.

There will food and drinks and the opportunity to network with chamber members.

The cost is $10 per person for chamber members and $15 for non-members.

