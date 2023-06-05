LAKE GEORGE — Officials in the Town of Lake George are hosting an open house to gather community input and suggestions for state revitalization funding the town is now actively pursuing.

The town is hoping to secure funds through the NY Forward/Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Locally, the City of Glens Falls has secured DRI funds while the Village of Cambridge landed an NY Forward award. The economic development programs aim to provide state grants to support private sector investments that lead to sustained prosperity.

The downtown area of Lake George has already witnessed significant positive changes, with private investments and the establishment of new businesses, as well as the restoration of sidewalks along Canada Street. Additionally, public improvements have been made to the Charles R. Wood Environmental Park, the Lakefront Walkway and the Route 9 Gateway Corridor in the town.

“We truly feel this money will continue recent momentum and help Lake George realize its full economic potential in the downtown area, and hopefully bring about more positive change to further encourage a year-round community”, said Lake George Planning and Zoning Director Dan Barusch in the announcement on Monday.

The village and town are actively seeking input from the public "in order to craft a compelling application."

The joint village and town open house event is Wednesday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Carriage House, located at 48 Canada St. on the Fort William Henry Hotel property.

Residents, business owners and visitors are encouraged to attend and participate in learning about the DRI and NY Forward programs, sharing project ideas and expressing their vision for downtown Lake George.

For more information about the development of Lake George's DRI/NY Forward Application, visit https://www.lakegeorgedri.com/.