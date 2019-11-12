Shared office space
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Office space for professionals has opened in Saratoga Springs.
The Worker’s Club opened Nov. 4 at 3 Franklin Square, Suite 4. The space has high ceilings and elegant historic details. It includes 14 private, modern offices open for booking, as well as a library, a full kitchen, a private conference room and a lounge, according to a news release.
Founder Monika LaPlante, who is originally from Lake George, said she started the venture because she wants to facilitate a community of professionals and help build and connect the tech scene in Saratoga.
The launch party will take place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.theworksclubny.com or contact LaPlante at 518-290-0717 or monika@theworkersclubny.com
