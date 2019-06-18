{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON LANDING — The Lake George Land Conservancy announced the appointment of Clifford David Jr. to its board of directors.

David has been involved in land conservation for more than 30 years. He has extensive experience in nonprofit, government and private sectors, with a focus on blending conservation and economic development. He has been coming to the Lake George region for more than 40 years, including as a Bolton resident during the last 20.

David is president and CEO of Conservation Economics, a consulting company that provides services to corporate and individual landowners who wish to monetize the value of their property while protecting its natural and historic resources. He has a B.S. in botany from the University of Vermont, and an M.S. in organization and management from Antioch College. He serves on many for-profit and nonprofit boards and councils in the greater Philadelphia region of Pennsylvania.

