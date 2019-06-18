{{featured_button_text}}
Kayakers paddle on Thirteenth Lake

Kayakers paddle on Thirteenth Lake last week. The visitors were among a group of 270 attending a conference in Lake George to learn about adventure tourism in this area. 

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — People from outside the area may not be aware of all the outdoor recreational activities that exist in this area.

The Adventure Travel Trade Associate’s AdventureELEVATE conference, held last week on Monday through Wednesday, aimed to correct that. About 270 people including writers, photographers, social media influencers and tour operators from all over the world came to Lake George. The event was designed to showcase the area as a destination for adventure seekers, according to Kristen Hanifin, special events and convention sales director for the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau.

“They were pleasantly surprised at some of the things they could do,” she said.

The event was headquartered at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, but activities took place throughout the area. Event organizers to take these visitors on excursions including hiking, kayaking and rail biking and even a rodeo at the Painted Pony, according to Hanifin.

“They loved the area. They loved all the different experiences they were able to do. They want to go and do more things,” she said.

The chamber was working on organizing this event for almost three years. She became interested in bringing the conference here after she met Russell Walters, ATTA regional director of North America, at a conference.

Hanifin applied for a state grant in October 2016 and awarded the bid in March 2017 to host the conference, which rotates between the United States and Canada.

Conference attendees came from places such as Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Australia, Great Britain and Canada.

Hanifin said the chamber worked with four different partners for this event including the state Department of Environmental Conservation. I Love NY, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), and Adirondack Coast.

Hanifin said she anticipates that the conference will have long-lasting effects.

“It will bring more visibility, more economic dollars and more tourism prosperity to the region,” she said.

