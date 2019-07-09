LAKE GEORGE — This last weekend was one of the busiest in years in Lake George, say local officials, as many people took Friday off to make a four-day weekend out of the Fourth of July holiday.
“I don’t think you could have had another person fit on the sidewalks, on the streets, or restaurants, or beach, or anywhere,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Mintzer. "It was a phenomenal Fourth of July, overwhelmingly so.”
The inns, motels and RV parks were all packed, according to Mintzer. She attributed the crowds to great weather and strong promotion. Lake George draws in people from the New York City metro area, New Jersey and Massachusetts and is also a day trip destination.
Mintzer said the chamber saw the most people ever at its Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway — 1,660 on July 3 and 332 purchased items from the vending machines. Those numbers bested the attendance on the Friday before Memorial Day.
Ellen Cabana, manager of Pirate’s Cove miniature golf in Lake George and Queensbury, said they had their best weekend yet. The season started slowly because of the wet spring, but it has picked up.
“It’s all about weather. It has to be perfect mini-golf weather for people to come — not too hot, not too cold, not raining,” she said.
Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said crowds were at all-time highs and there was record flow into the wastewater treatment plant. Blais said he believes that the village had the largest crowd in history in Shepard Park for its Fridays at the Lake event.
Blais said he believes that Saratoga Race Course opening on Thursday, earlier than other years, will increase hotel occupancy in Warren County.
“A lot of folks do stay in Lake George with their families and go to the track,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.