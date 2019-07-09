{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George on the Fourth

Crowds packed Lake George on the Fourth of July. Pictured here in the center is Liam Tonks, 6, front, Cullen Tonks, 8, Holley Neznek and Jamie Pierce. According to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, most motels were booked solid for the holiday period. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

LAKE GEORGE — This last weekend was one of the busiest in years in Lake George, say local officials, as many people took Friday off to make a four-day weekend out of the Fourth of July holiday.

“I don’t think you could have had another person fit on the sidewalks, on the streets, or restaurants, or beach, or anywhere,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Mintzer. "It was a phenomenal Fourth of July, overwhelmingly so.”

The inns, motels and RV parks were all packed, according to Mintzer. She attributed the crowds to great weather and strong promotion. Lake George draws in people from the New York City metro area, New Jersey and Massachusetts and is also a day trip destination.

Mintzer said the chamber saw the most people ever at its Adirondack Welcome Center on the Northway — 1,660 on July 3 and 332 purchased items from the vending machines. Those numbers bested the attendance on the Friday before Memorial Day.

Ellen Cabana, manager of Pirate’s Cove miniature golf in Lake George and Queensbury, said they had their best weekend yet. The season started slowly because of the wet spring, but it has picked up.

“It’s all about weather. It has to be perfect mini-golf weather for people to come — not too hot, not too cold, not raining,” she said.

Village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said crowds were at all-time highs and there was record flow into the wastewater treatment plant. Blais said he believes that the village had the largest crowd in history in Shepard Park for its Fridays at the Lake event.

Blais said he believes that Saratoga Race Course opening on Thursday, earlier than other years, will increase hotel occupancy in Warren County. 

“A lot of folks do stay in Lake George with their families and go to the track,” he said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments