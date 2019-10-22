{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Christkindlmarkt

Adirondack Custom Creations displays its goods for sale last December during the inaugural Adirondack Christkindlmarkt in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Christkindlmarkt will return to Charles Wood Park in December, with more vendors and entertainment as well as additional promotional funding as organizers look to expand the event during its second year.

Promoters have commitments from more than 40 food vendors and artisans and more entertainment lined up for the festival, which will be held Dec. 6-8 at the West Brook Road park. There is no entry fee.

Kristen Hanifin, co-founder of the event and sales director for the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Sales Bureau, said attendees will find more activities, including boat rides with Santa Claus offered through the Lake George Steamboat Co.

At least eight entertainers or groups will take the stage, including Frank Palangi and PJ Duo, Tim Ortiz, Hot Club of Saratoga and Enzien Bavarian Dance Troupe.

"We have an incredible lineup of live entertainment again this year," event co-chair Amanda Copeland said in a news release.

Last year's first incarnation brought 5,000 people to Charles Wood Park from around the Northeast when 1,100 were expected. Hanifin said it was hoped that figure would grow to 7,000 this year.

Hanifin said the event received $14,500 in occupancy tax funding for promotion last year from the town and village of Lake George. She said the two municipalities agreed to give $18,500 this year, and asked Warren County supervisors Tuesday for an additional $10,000.

With a number of supervisors excited about a growing winter event, the Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee approved the request.

Hanifin said private businesses have also stepped up for sponsorship, such as G.A. Bove Fuels agreeing to sponsor $8,000 to $9,000 for heating in the tents that will house vendors, while other corporate sponsors have also come forward.

"We're really trying hard not to lean on government for this event," she said.

Hanifin said promoters are working with other events in the region that weekend, including Hometown Holidays in Glens Falls and Warrensburg Holiday Parade, for cross promotion.

For more information, go to www.visitlakegeorge.com/events/christkindlmarkt.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

