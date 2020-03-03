Lake George chamber to hold mixer in former Sears space at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours Mixer on March 12.
You have free articles remaining.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Aviation Mall in the former Sears location. It will feature food and drinks and the opportunity to network with chamber members.
Admission is $10 per person for members and $15 for nonmembers.
Call 518-668-5755 or email Christine@lakegeorgechamber.com to register by phone or email.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.