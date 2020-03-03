Lake George chamber to hold mixer in former Sears space at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours Mixer on March 12.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in Aviation Mall in the former Sears location. It will feature food and drinks and the opportunity to network with chamber members.

Admission is $10 per person for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Call 518-668-5755 or email Christine@lakegeorgechamber.com to register by phone or email.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0