LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Oct. 17.
The event will take place at Rainer’s Gourmet at Villa Vero at 253 Canada St. The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and the program and dinner starts at 6 p.m.
The dinner will be giving out its Supporting Tourism Around the Region (STAR) awards to the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival in Lake George and the World’s Largest Garage Sale in Warrensburg.
The Sapphire Award was created in 2017 to honor a “gem” in the community that directly benefits the hospitality industry. This year’s recipient is John Strong, executive director of the Lake George Arts Project.
The cost of the dinner is $40 for cash or check purchases and $45 for credit card purchases. For tickets, visit https://lakegeorgechamber.com.
