The Fort William Henry Resort celebrated the opening of its renovated Carriage House with an invite-only, live music, free-food soiree and fireworks show for about 500 people Thursday evening.

“The Carriage House is a monument to the past with a sparkle, an extraordinary opportunity, for the future,” said Kathy Flacke-Muncil, the CEO of the resort and daughter of the founder Robert Flacke Jr.

“We love this building,” she said, adding later, “We want this local treasure to be a gathering place.”

The renovated building, situated on the bluff overlooking the south end of Lake George, had a brown exterior that made it blend in with the surroundings, said Sam Luciano, the president of the resort.

“It’s such a historical landmark of the area, putting it back in place, back in service in the area was important,” he said.

“It’s been many things,” since 1984 when Luciano first started work, he said. The list includes a drama theater, a storage room, a gym, a gym and storage room, a meeting-and-banquet space, a wedding space, and the home to the Lake George Music Festival.

But this space, along with renovated rooms in the hotel on the property, is aimed now at weddings, which have gotten larger, since the pandemic ended, Luciano said.

“The space we had at the White Lion [restaurant at the resort], does 150. We were constantly getting requests for 225, 300 even 400,” he said.

The Carriage House can host up to 400 depending on the set up of tables and the size of the dance floor.

“The demographics have been changing, and you’re seeing more and more Southern Asians out of our top demographic areas,” he said.

Indians out of New York City in particular are using the resort. A traditional Indian wedding can last a week, and the invite list can grow large, so a booking for one is “great to have,” he said.

“And they’re coming up here to have the wedding because they have this,” Luciano said, indicating the resort generally.

Mitch Amado, the chair of the Warren County Economic Development Corporation, said a venue such as the Carriage House avoids the “zero-sum game.”

That is, the space will draw people and their money from outside the area. Unlike a restaurant or similar opening, the draw is not from a local population choosing one venue and ignoring the other, but bringing money into the community that was not there before, he said.

The resort’s address is 48 Canada St. in Lake George Village.