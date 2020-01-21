Krise named associate vice president for Northern Insuring Agency
Krise named associate vice president for Northern Insuring Agency

Tanya Krise

Krise

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — Tanya Krise has been promoted to the position of associate vice president of Northern Insuring Agency as of Jan. 16.

Krise joined the company in 2012 and earned the certified insurance counselor designation in October 2018. She is a member of the life and employee benefits team and specializes in working with large group clients for health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance and related products. She is also responsible for the life and employee benefits strategic direction and is the marketing liaison to company partners.

“Tanya has proven herself to be an extremely capable insurance professional and team player,” said Deena Giltz McCullough, president and CEO in a news release.

