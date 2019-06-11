NORTHUMBERLAND — Lillian Greenspan of Ballston Spa was having trouble deciding what flavor of ice cream she wanted to try at the new farm store at King Brothers Dairy.
Greenspan tried a couple of samples, including the maple bourbon with candied bacon.
“It was good,” she said.
That is one of the 34 different flavors offered at the farm store, which opened on May 11. The store also carries milk, beef, lemonade and a wide variety of products from other local vendors, including Oscar’s Smokehouse products, Cabot cheeses and Smith’s Orchard Pies, as well as honey, maple syrup, yogurt and salsa.
“This was our ultimate goal to have more of an on-farm experience for our customers to come get not only our products, but a lot of other local products,” said Becky King, store manager.
The business, which has been open since 2010, always had a little farm stand, but wanted to convert what was an original barn on the property into this 3,000-square-foot space.
The store also carries little gift shop items like stuffed cows, candles and note cards.
The project has taken up to two years to get together, according to King.
“We were all working in the rest of the business as we were trying to get this up and running. It took more time to give that attention to detail,” she said.
The business has close to 20 full- and part-time employees. King Brothers Dairy is looking to add more businesses as its milk delivery business has grown, including part-time help in the milk plant and in the store. Drivers are also needed, King added.
The business has about 400 home milk delivery customers, stretching from Glens Falls to Albany, according to King. It also delivers to grocery stores, restaurants, schools and other clients as far north as Warrensburg and south down to New Jersey.
Among some of the other unique flavors are Cookie Monster, banana cream pie, a Butterfinger-inspired flavor and chocolate ice cream with Snicker’s bars, according to King.
“We’ve really been developing our ice cream flavors over the last two years, perfecting our ice cream quality,” she said. “We've taste-tested a whole bunch of different combinations.”
King said long-range plans are to have animals for people to see at the farm to make it more a destination.
“We’d like to keep expanding upon the experience that people have when they are here,” she said.
