Just Water plans to operate in two sites until it sells Glens Falls property

GLENS FALLS — Just Water has put its Broad Street site on the market, but will continue to operate in both Glens Falls and Queensbury into the first quarter of 2020.

The asking price for the building, the former St. Alphonsus Church, is $850,000.

Just Goods, the parent company of Just Water, received Queensbury Planning Board approval last March to make improvements to its new site at 276 Dix Ave., where it was set to move into a 52,000-square-foot space to house the manufacturing and warehousing of its products.

The company has not yet moved out of the Glens Falls site, according to Kara Rubin, vice president for brand and product strategy.

“We will be operating out of both facilities in the next 120 days minimum in order to meet demand,” she said in an email.

Just Water has operated out of the former church at 31 Broad St. since 2015. The company bottles its spring water from the Glens Falls watershed.

In June, Just Water added three new flavors of infused water — organic cherry, organic mint and organic blackberry. These flavors joined lemon and tangerine, which were introduced in February 2018 in addition to the regular water.