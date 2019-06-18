GLENS FALLS — Just Water is adding three new flavors of infused water.
The company is rolling out organic cherry, organic mint and organic blackberry, according to an announcement made on Twitter last week.
These flavors join lemon and tangerine, which were introduced in February 2018 in addition to the regular water. An apple cinnamon water was also added at that time, but it is no longer listed on the website.
The new flavors come as the company plans to move from the former St. Alphonsus Church at 31 Broad St. into a portion of a 52,000-square-foot building at 276 Dix. Ave.
Just Water is leasing the building, which is owned by the New York Job Development Authority — an arm of Empire State Development — and is managed by Levack Real Estate.
Other tenants in the building are the CMJ accounting firm and Square Nail Rustics.
Kara Rubin, vice president for brand and product strategy for the Just Goods parent company, said last week the lease has been signed, but the relocation has not happened yet.
“We will continue to operate from our existing facility at 31 Broad St. for some time as we develop the other site and seek New York state Department of Health approval for our new equipment line,” she said. “The exact timelines are dependent on both the pace of the buildout and the timing of New York state approvals.”
Rubin did not respond to a follow-up question about the type of equipment being added, but said previously the company was seeking additional space to offer more products.
She said she could not comment at this time about what would happen to the current plant.
Just Water will continue to draw its water from a well on Glens Falls watershed property.
