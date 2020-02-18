Just Meats to open third location in Malta

MALTA — Just Meats has announced that it is opening a third location in Malta.

The company has been open for five years in Schuylerville and one year in Greenwich and has now joined forces with the Mohr family at DeLucia’s Market at 2858 Route 9, according to a Facebook post.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Just Meats at DeLucia’s Market will offer fine custom meats, a delicatessen with signature sandwiches, salads, soups, packaged meals and family-style meal selections.

The market will continue to provide groceries, beer lottery tickets and sundries.

The store is scheduled to open in March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0