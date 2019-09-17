JOHNSTOWN — Walmart is looking to hire 80 employees for its Johnstown distribution center.
Among the positions available are order fillers, loaders, unloaders and truck drivers, according to a news release.
The company is looking to fill positions for its burgeoning e-commerce business.
Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $18 per hour and can reach more than $19.70 per hour based upon work area shift and schedule. Employees are offered benefits including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching funds, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day, according to a news release.
Truck drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in the first year of employment. To be eligible to drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.
