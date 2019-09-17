{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN — Walmart is looking to hire 80 employees for its Johnstown distribution center.

Among the positions available are order fillers, loaders, unloaders and truck drivers, according to a news release.

The company is looking to fill positions for its burgeoning e-commerce business.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Wages for full-time hourly associates start at $18 per hour and can reach more than $19.70 per hour based upon work area shift and schedule. Employees are offered benefits including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching funds, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree for $1 a day, according to a news release.

Truck drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in the first year of employment. To be eligible to drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments