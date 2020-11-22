IDA to grant tax breaks for winery expansion

She said construction would begin in March 2021 with occupancy in August 2021.

The business has 23 employees. The nearly $2.38 million project would create seven full-time jobs and six part-time jobs within 20 years, according to Pardy.

The company is seeking tax breaks because of the high cost of inventory, according to Pardy. Wines take 6 months to 3 years to age before they can be sold.

Pardy said if the company did not receive the tax breaks, the scope of the project would have to be reduced.

“We also would be faced with a competitive weakness and increased risk,” she said. “Without the financial assistance, we would not be able to meet our current growth (target) and expand to new markets.”

Kara Lais, attorney for the IDA, said Adirondack Winery is eligible for a sales tax exemption of about $47,000 and mortgage tax exemption of $10,000.

It would also receive a property tax exemption of 100% of the assessed value of new construction for the first five years and 50% for the next five years. Lais said that would amount to about $233,000 in tax savings.

The board was enthusiastic about the project.