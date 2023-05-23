LAKE GEORGE — The Warren and Washington IDA approved a financial assistance package for a new $3,007,381 boat storage facility on Wednesday.

Yankee Marine submitted an application with the agency seeking an estimated $112,695 worth of breaks on sales taxes associated with the supplies and equipment needed for construction, an estimated $22,342 mortgage tax break and an additional estimated $117,744 in property tax breaks spread over a 10-year period.

General Manager of Yankee Boating Center Andrew Brodie spoke to the board members via ZOOM last week to explain why his family-owned business, with two locations already, is looking for financial help from the joint county group.

Brodie said the land for the new location off of exit 21 of I-87 at 2217 Route 9N was acquired in 2018.

In the application, the company lists the following benefits from the new storage location over a 10-year period: Support for the local boating economy, creation of 32 construction jobs, generation of over $600,000 in local materials sales, creation of 2.5 full-time equivalent jobs, $196,000 in PILOT payments, generation of over $900k in new sales tax, elimination of boat shrink wrap waste from over 100 boats per year. The total value of community benefits would be $2.9 million, the company said.

Chuck Barton, WWIDA board member, explained that he met Brodie through mutual friends at boat shows and heard about the company’s concerns about moving forward due to staffing and material cost increases, so Barton shared information about the IDA incentives with Brodie and encouraged him to apply.

“That’s exactly why we’re here, just to help people get over the hump,” Barton said to his fellow board members at the meeting.

The business, originally established in 1967, currently owns a showroom at 3578 Lake Shore Drive and operates a marina and boat rental service just down the road at 3910 Lake Shore Drive in Diamond Point.

The new site has already been permitted by the Adirondack Park Agency, Lake George Park Commission and Town of Lake George for development of up to three rack storage buildings to store up to 240 boats indoors and an additional 110 boats outdoors, according to the application.

Yankee Marine proposes only two rack storage buildings intended for storage and maintenance operations of up to 160 boats inside and 110 boats outside.

The target date for construction completion is October in order to start boat storage for the 2023-2024 winter season.

Brodie said the new location with indoor storage capability would allow himself and the company to retain more staff during the winter months as the boats could still be accessed and serviced.

The project application was approved unanimously.