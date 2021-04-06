IDA approves tax breaks for Hacker Boat's project to relocate to Queensbury

Moving jobs from one location to the other within New York should not qualify for funding, he said. The law permits such relocation if the new community is “financially distressed,” he pointed out.

“Is Queensbury considered more distressed than Ticonderoga?” Whitehead wrote. “The building has been purchased. The jobs are on the way. Why should the IDA further subsidize this business at the expense of all taxpayers in the county and the state?”

The applicant has not demonstrated that the project needs assistance to move forward, he said.

Lais said Hacker Boat officials said that they would not go forward without financial assistance.

Lais also said the section of law concerning moves from one community to another applies to retail projects. Also, an exception allows the relocation if it is “reasonably necessary to preserve the competitive position of the occupant in its respective industry and keep the project within the state.”

“They discussed that there’s a potential for them to move outside the state if they have difficulty expanding at their current location,” she said.