IDA approves tax breaks for Hacker Boat's project to relocate to Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency on Monday granted tax breaks to help Hacker Boat with renovating the old Perkins Recycling plant into its new manufacturing center.
The maker of high end boats is under contract to buy the property at 315 Corinth Road for $2.4 million and company executives intend to pour in another $600,000 for renovations.
They were seeking relief from mortgage and sales tax and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.
IDA attorney Kara Lais said the estimated sales tax exemption is about $14,000 and mortgage tax exemption is $33,750. Under the terms of the payment in lieu of taxes agreement, Hacker Boat would pay no taxes on the increased value of the land after the renovation for the first five years. It would pay taxes only on the $1.78 million base value.
Hacker Boat officials are relocating, because they say they are running out of room at the company's 32,000-square-foot shop in Ticonderoga. The company's application states that renovations are scheduled to be completed by May 1, so the plant will be ready to begin manufacturing operations by the end of July.
Company officials say 15 to 20 full- and part-time jobs would be created as a result of this project. They employ about 30 workers now.
Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead, who submitted comments via email, questioned why the board was going to provide taxpayer funds for the project.
Moving jobs from one location to the other within New York should not qualify for funding, he said. The law permits such relocation if the new community is “financially distressed,” he pointed out.
“Is Queensbury considered more distressed than Ticonderoga?” Whitehead wrote. “The building has been purchased. The jobs are on the way. Why should the IDA further subsidize this business at the expense of all taxpayers in the county and the state?”
The applicant has not demonstrated that the project needs assistance to move forward, he said.
Lais said Hacker Boat officials said that they would not go forward without financial assistance.
Lais also said the section of law concerning moves from one community to another applies to retail projects. Also, an exception allows the relocation if it is “reasonably necessary to preserve the competitive position of the occupant in its respective industry and keep the project within the state.”
“They discussed that there’s a potential for them to move outside the state if they have difficulty expanding at their current location,” she said.
Board Chairman Dave O’Brien said he spoke with an official at the Essex County IDA, who said that agency tried to work with Hacker Boat to find suitable space but was unsuccessful.
“As much as they hate to lose Hacker Boat, they would hate to see them go outside the state or pick another area around the state,” he said.
Board member Craig Leggett, who is also on the IDA board, asked what Hacker Boat would do with its current plant.
George Badcock, owner and chief executive officer, said the company will use the building in Ticonderoga for additional storage. He has also been approached by a furniture manufacturing company and a marina in Ticonderoga looking at using the space for storage, he said, and will be in touch with the furniture company.
Whitehead asked about a $600,000 state grant that Hacker Boat was awarded in 2012.
Chief Operating Officer Erin Badcock said the company was awarded the grant but was not able to use the funding because it did not have space to expand.
Whitehead also asked why the company’s project to move to the Queensbury Business Park in 2013 fell through.
George Badcock said Hacker Boat’s engineering firm said the water table on that piece of property was higher than expected. Wetlands on the property would have changed how the building was going to be constructed and increased the cost.
“We decided not to take that piece of property, and the county gave us our money back.”
Leggett took issue with Whitehead’s assertion that providing financial assistance would come at the expense of taxpayers.
While it is true that the property owner does not pay taxes on the increased assessment, they are still paying taxes, he said.
“There’s nothing coming out of the pocket of the taxpayers. It’s just one of those things that always bothers me when I hear that claim,” he said. “All the base taxes are still going to be paid. Over the schedule, more and more taxes will be paid over the 10 years.”
