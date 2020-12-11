Hydraulics repair business opens in Wilton

WILTON — A new hydraulics repair shop as sprung up in Wilton.

VJP Hydraulics opened in August at 354 Gurn Springs Road in Wilton in the same building as Adirondack Tree Surgeons.

The business grew out of B and K Hydraulics in Moreau, which closed after about a year after one of the owners decided to pull out.

Most of the staff has come over to the new venture including LeRoy Buttles, who was the other partner in the business.

Buttles said the company’s clients include industrial companies, agricultural businesses and construction firms. Buttles said the company has stayed open during the pandemic because it has a lot of clients that are deemed essential, such as municipalities, as well as sanitation and waste companies.

The company can service hoses, remanufacture cylinders and rebuild and test pumps and motors.

It can also do welding and custom fabrication of cylinder parts and rebuild and replace telescopic cylinders. Employees also repair crane and bucket trucks and heavy equipment.

VJP Hydraulics has clients from beyond the Capital Region and out of state, according to Buttles.