Hydraulics repair business opens in Wilton

WILTON — A new hydraulics repair shop as sprung up in Wilton.
VJP Hydraulics opened in August at 354 Gurn Springs Road in Wilton in the same building as Adirondack Tree Surgeons.
The business grew out of B and K Hydraulics in Moreau, which closed after about a year after one of the owners decided to pull out.
Most of the staff has come over to the new venture including LeRoy Buttles, who was the other partner in the business.
Buttles said the company’s clients include industrial companies, agricultural businesses and construction firms. Buttles said the company has stayed open during the pandemic because it has a lot of clients that are deemed essential, such as municipalities, as well as sanitation and waste companies.
The company can service hoses, remanufacture cylinders and rebuild and test pumps and motors.
It can also do welding and custom fabrication of cylinder parts and rebuild and replace telescopic cylinders. Employees also repair crane and bucket trucks and heavy equipment.
VJP Hydraulics has clients from beyond the Capital Region and out of state, according to Buttles.
He said some businesses cannot afford to nor have the capability of maintaining their hydraulic equipment in-house. That’s where VJP comes in. He said the business prides itself on its efficiency.
“Nobody in the Northeast can touch our turnaround time — 48 hours,” he said, adding that some jobs can be completed that same day.
Whatever parts they do not have, they will make it in-house, he added.
The “V” in the name stands for Phil Viger, of Adirondack Tree Surgeons, who is the financial backer of the business. He has invested in all new equipment and machines for the business.
“He really stepped up and went all in with it,” Buttles said. “There’s nothing we don’t have.”
It was a natural partnership, according to Buttles.
“He was one of my biggest customers. That’s how we met,” he said.
The business currently has nine employees and hopes to add more, according to Buttles. They are operating in an 8,000-square-foot space, but they have room to expand at the site.
“We definitely plan on growing,” he said.
For more information, call 518-581-5938 or visit www.vjpenterprisesinc.com.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
