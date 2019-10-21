MOREAU — The Moreau Planning Board on Monday night approved a change to the Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Moreau Family Health center to include a medical office building instead of the pharmacy that had previously been proposed.
Architect Richard Jones said the small building at the site of the new campus at 1299 Route 9 will house a specialty practice including a doctor’s office, four exam rooms, space for clean and soiled storage and a mechanical room.
The pharmacy concept fell through as drugstores have merged and closed in the area, so they were not interested in adding another location.
The drive-through canopy and loop around the back of the building has been deleted from the plan. There would be less paved area and more landscaping added.
“The proposed change is actually a less-intensive use of the site,” he said. “The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, probably 8 to 4 or 8 to 5 o’clock. They’ll be more in conjunction with the hours of operation for the health center itself.”
The project is proceeding on schedule for a January opening, according to Jones.
“We’re looking to have Health Department inspection in mid-December. We’re looking to open shortly after that,” he said.
The new facility is three times the space of the health center's current home, also on Route 9. It will have a wing for Glens Falls Hospital for people to get laboratory work done, as well as X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds. There will also be behavioral health and gynecological services offered at the site.
