HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls is losing three businesses, as the owner of Lewis Supermarket is retiring and the consignment business next door is also closing.
In addition, Forged restaurant is closing “temporarily,” as renovation of the historic Washington County Courthouse is set to begin.
Lewis Supermarket is set to close at the end of the month. Owner Em Lewis said it is time to step away after taking over the business from his parents in the late 1990s. The store opened in 1949.
“My wife and I would just like to retire,” he said.
He said he will miss the employees and the customers. Lewis Supermarket is one of the few remaining independent grocers in the area.
Lewis said competition has increased as chain drug and convenience stores started carrying more food items.
“The pie’s only so big,” he said.
Lewis added that New York is not the most business-friendly state, especially for smaller independent businesses. The minimum wage increase raises labor costs.
“It actually hurts the people that have been here longer and probably deserve more money,” he said. “My whole feeling is minimum wage is supposed to be an entry level, not a sustainable living wage.”
The last day for the market is Aug. 31. If any inventory is left, Lewis said he will open on Sept. 4 to unload the remaining merchandise.
He employs 15 to 20 employees, mostly part time.
The building next door, New 2 U consignment shop, is also closing, as Lewis owns the entire 1.8-acre parcel at 2358 Burgoyne Ave.
Owner Helen Levendos said in a Facebook message that she will be closing on Sept. 28 and will no longer be accepting any clothes or accessories. She is marking down merchandise.
“I have immensely enjoyed every stepping stone it took to make my business grow. I have wonderful, faithful consignors, customers and friends that I have met through the years and you will be surely missed,” she said.
Berkshire Hathaway has listed the property for $295,000.
Lewis said one prospective buyer wants to keep it as a market and the other is just interested in the property.
“They’re both in early discussion stages,” he said.
Forged announced on July 30 that “with the upcoming construction and revitalization of our beloved historic courthouse, that now is the right time to take action and temporarily close.”
The message went on to say that people will still be able to enjoy the cuisine at various events, festivals and pop-ups throughout the area and at Farmacy in Glens Falls.
“We have had a very positive experience during the time we have been in Hudson Falls. While we know this may have an impact on the employees and patrons, we’re hoping to lessen the impact by transferring the majority of our workforce to our Farmacy location.”
The village has received a $500,000 state Main Street grant to add an elevator to the second floor to the former courthouse and create a public events space there.
