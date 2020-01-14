Hoffman has plan for former Red Cross

GLENS FALLS — Peter Hoffman is planning an industrial-looking facelift for the former American Red Cross building across from the old post office building on Warren Street that he also owns.

The city Planning Board has approved Hoffman’s plan to renovate the interior and exterior of the roughly 4,000-square-foot building at 74 Warren St.

The space has been vacant since November 2018 when the Red Cross relocated to the Monument Square building on Glen Street.

Hoffman bought it for $182,000.

Hoffman said he is planning a mixed use for the building, with office or retail space on the ground floor and a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom apartment on the upper floor.

The developer said he is going for a more aesthetically pleasing look. Two new metal columns will be installed on either side of the door. There will be a corrugated galvanized pipe sitting on top of the stone columns.

“It will have that really steely industrial look that we’re trying to achieve with this fairly nondescript building right now,” he said.

Hoffman said this will be different than any other renovation he has done.