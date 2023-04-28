The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Monday that Otak Inc. is facilitating the first round of public meetings in the Adirondack High Peaks for the Visitor Use Management (VUM) project this May.

The DEC said public and stakeholder input will play a key role in helping Otak develop appropriate sustainable management strategies for the High Peaks and Kaaterskill Clove area in Catskill. The DEC announced the selection of Otak for the initiative last month.

The first input meeting is scheduled for May 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Harrietstown Town Hall Auditorium at 39 Main Street in Saranac Lake.

In March, the DEC announced the Adirondack High Peaks area was one of two areas in the state to benefit from the awarding of a VUM planning contract. The award comes after the High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group completed a study in 2019 and 2020, with a final report recommending a visitor use management framework to find “solutions to the compounding effects of parking shortages, unsafe conditions along state highways, and busy trails, summits and other points of interest.”

“DEC’s sustainable use initiatives require public participation to be successful,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Listening to public and stakeholder perspectives about the High Peaks and Kaaterskill Clove project areas will provide DEC with the important data to support successful strategies for balancing conservation and public access in these popular Forest Preserve destinations.”

The VUM planning process focuses on the experiential, social, and public safety elements of visitor use in both areas.

The public meetings will begin with a foundation-setting presentation that highlights the project purpose, goals, and timeline, and introduces the VUM Framework and how it will be applied in the Adirondack High Peaks and Kaaterskill Clove in the Catskills project areas.

The DEC chose, rather than a formal comment opportunity, to plan interactive discussion groups that will follow the presentation to gain an understanding of public interests and concerns and solicit public feedback.

According to the DEC, the outcome of this initial phase will include a summary report of the process, recommended management strategies and a monitoring plan.

DEC and Otak will hold a second round of public meetings in 2024 to present draft management recommendations to each area.

Comments are welcome throughout the process and will be used to inform next steps in the planning process and overall project. To submit comments, or for additional information about the public meeting, contact Otak’s public participation team at vum-facilitators@rossstrategic.com.

A two-year contract was awarded to Otak, Inc., a research, planning, and design firm awarded the VUM planning contract following a competitive Request for Proposals process, supported by the State's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

The governor's 2023-2024 Executive Budget sustains the EPF at a historic $400 million. The EPF provides funding for critical environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

Otak has more than two decades of experience conducting visitor use planning and research on wilderness and other recreation lands managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and other agencies. Their team includes experts in recreation planning, meeting facilitation, stakeholder engagement, and data analysis.