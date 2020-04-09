Hannaford to close all stores on Easter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hannaford Supermarkets announced all of its stores will be closed on Easter.

The supermarket chain announced the decision Wednesday evening on social media and in an email to customers Thursday morning.

The company released the following statement as it continues to monitor the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our associates have been tirelessly working around-the-clock and we appreciate their extra dedication during this unprecedented time.

It's our honor to give our associates some well-deserved time with their loved ones.

Please consider shopping for your holiday meal before this Sunday. We hope that this does not cause any inconvenience."

Hannaford has more than 180 stores throughout New York and New England and employs more than 26,000 associates.

Lowe's Home Improvement stores announced earlier this week they will also be closed on Easter.

