Hannaford giving more to food bank

Hannaford is contributing another $70,000 to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York on top of $50,000 previous announced.

The money will be used to hire additional staff to help meet growing needs in the efforts of food banks to collect and distribute food to nearly 1,000 charitable agencies across 23 counties in New York, according to a news release.

The supermarket has committed $550,000 to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts and a total of $200,000 to organizations that work with homeless people, which will be used to help create social distance among these individuals and help them to meet the most-basic needs of survival and staying healthy amid the crisis.

“Every day, we are learning more about the impact of this virus and responding together as a community to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hannaford President Mike Vail in a news release. “Our company and our associates are working hard in our grocery stores to meet the most-basic needs of our community during this difficult time: food and medicine. We hope that this donation also will help the most-vulnerable of our neighbors meet their fundamental needs of staying fed and healthy, during this difficult time.”

