GLENS FALLS — Grey Ghost Bicycles is moving into its new location at 78 Lawrence St. in the former Post-Star advertising building.
Employees were in the store on Monday making some last-minute preparations.
Operations Manager Steve Fairchild, who founded the business, said it is very exciting to be in a convenient location next to the bike path with plenty of parking. Lack of parking was a complaint at the store’s former location downtown at 206 Glen St.
Co-owners Paul and Dan Fronhofer bought the building in March for $520,000 from local businesswoman Elizabeth Miller, who bought it in 2015 from Lee Enterprises, The Post-Star’s corporate parent.
Fairchild said employees are still in the process of working on the layout of the store.
“It will be a bit of a work in progress,” he said.
Grey Ghost Bicycles will be using the basement for bicycle storage and repair work, which will free up space on the main floor.
Fairchild said the store handles everything from children to adult bikes, mountain bikes and road cycles.
“We can do custom bikes as well,” he said.
Fairchild recalled that, when the business started back in October 2012, the first comments he received were, “Why are you opening a bike shop in Glens Falls?” because there were already two.
“I have some different ideas of how to do things,” Fairchild said is how he responded.
One difference is having a designated bicycle fitting area. It’s crucial to find a bike with the right fit, he said.
“If you’re not comfortable and efficient on the bike, you’re probably not going to have a fun time on it,” he said.
The shop will have two entrances — a direct entrance on the side of the current building, and the front entrance, which will also lead in to other businesses.
Grey Ghost Bicycles is occupying just a portion of the space, according to Fairchild. A spin studio is going to be occupying the basement.
Fairchild said he would love the company to serve as a “hub” that attracts other wellness businesses such as physical therapy, a doctor’s office, retail shop or even a café.
“It’s a blank slate,” he said.
The store will be open for its summer hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The phone number is remaining the same at 518-223-0148. For more information, visit www.greyghostbicycles.com
"Why are you opening another bicycle shop?" because one was a specialty store and in the other I was treated so rudely with a thinly veiled obscene remark about my bike that I would never step foot in it again. Grey Ghost works on my workhorse bike as though they care that I have a safe ride.
