GLENS FALLS — Grey Ghost Bicycles on Tuesday opened in its new location at 78 Lawrence St. in the former Post-Star advertising building.
Employees were in the store on Monday making some last-minute preparations.
Operations Manager Steve Fairchild, who founded the business, said it is very exciting to be in a convenient location next to the bike path with plenty of parking. That was the complaint at its location downtown at 206 Glen St.
Co-owners Paul and Dan Fronhofer bought the building in March for $520,000 from local businesswoman Elizabeth Miller, who had purchased it in 2015 from Lee Enterprises, The Post-Star’s corporate parent.
Fairchild said the employees are still in the process of working on the layout of the store.
“It will be a bit of a work in progress,” he said.
Grey Ghost Bicycles will be using the basement for bicycle storage and repair work, which will free up more space on the main floor area.
Fairchild said the store handles everything from children to adult bikes, mountain bikes and road cycles.
“We can do custom bikes as well,” he said.
Fairchild recalled that when the business started back in October 2012, the first comments he received were, “why are you opening a bike shop in Glens Falls?” given that there were already two.
“I have some different ideas of how to do things,” Fairchild said is how he responded.
One difference is having a designated bicycle fitting area. Fairchild said it is crucial to find a bike that has the right fit.
“If you’re not comfortable and efficient on the bike, you’re probably not going to have a fun time on it,” he said.
There will be two entrances to the shop. There will be a direct entrance on the side of the current building, but people will also be able to access the shop from the front entrance and get to other businesses as well.
Grey Ghost Bicycles is only occupying a portion of the space, according to Fairchild. A spin studio is going to be occupying the basement.
Fairchild said the company would love to serve as a “hub” to help attract other wellness-type businesses such as physical therapy, a doctor’s office, retail shop or even a café.
“It’s a blank slate,” he said.
The store will be open its summer hours Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The phone number is remaining the same at 518-223-0148. For more information, visit www.greyghostbicycles.com
