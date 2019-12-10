{{featured_button_text}}
Grey Ghost Bicycles opens in new location

Seen here is the main floor area of Grey Ghost Bicycles' store at 78 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls. The company plans to open a Saratoga Springs location at 60 West. Ave. 

 MICHAEL GOOT, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — More than six months after opening in its new location in Glens Falls, Grey Ghost Bicycles is planning a second store in Saratoga Springs.

General Manager Steve Fairchild said the opportunity came about because Blue Sky Bicycles, which is based in Saratoga, decided to become a factory store exclusively for Trek bicycles.

“Most of the other companies contacted us at one point or another, so it seemed like a good time. We could step in and plug some holes,” he said.

Among the brands that Grey Ghost Bicycles Saratoga will be offering are Specialized and Giant, according to the store’s Facebook page.

Grey Ghost is leasing an empty storefront at 60 West Ave. Fairchild said the business hopes to open the new store after the first of the year, pending approvals from Saratoga Springs boards.

Fairchild said it is about a 2,500- to 3,000-square-foot space, similar to the Glens Falls location, and it will carry a similar array of products.

There are five employees currently in Glens Falls, according to Fairchild. He said he is not sure if they will add workers. They will split time between the two stores.

“We have a good crew of employees here,” he said.

Grey Ghost opened its store on Lawrence Street in the former Post-Star advertising building in June after moving from its former location at 206 Glen St.

Co-owners Paul and Dan Fronhofer bought the building in March for $520,000 from local businesswoman Elizabeth Miller, who bought it in 2015 from Lee Enterprises, The Post-Star’s corporate parent.

Fairchild said business has been going well in the new location. Customers like the easy access to the store, he said.

“It’s great we have parking now. Downtown, it was somewhat difficult to always find a space,” he said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments