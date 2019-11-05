{{featured_button_text}}

The Greenwich Journal & Salem Press is shutting down as of Thursday's issue after 177 years.

Owner Meghan Phalen wrote the news on the front page of the final edition, The Times-Union reported on Tuesday. She and her husband, Craig, bought the paper in 2014 from Peter Gregg. Craig died last month.

Meghan Phalen ran the newspaper while her husband ran a roadside barbecue and catering business.

The publication was founded by John Curtis on Oct. 13, 1842 and first published as The Journal Press.

