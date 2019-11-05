The Greenwich Journal & Salem Press is shutting down as of Thursday's issue after 177 years.
Owner Meghan Phalen wrote the news on the front page of the final edition, The Times-Union reported on Tuesday. She and her husband, Craig, bought the paper in 2014 from Peter Gregg. Craig died last month.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Meghan Phalen ran the newspaper while her husband ran a roadside barbecue and catering business.
The publication was founded by John Curtis on Oct. 13, 1842 and first published as The Journal Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.