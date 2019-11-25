GREENWICH — A dozen local artists and artisans will be holding a pop-up holiday market on Dec. 7.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Varosy Gallery at 1522 North Road.
Participants and their wares include the following: Judy Doonan, with upcycled hats from second-hand woolen fabric; Jacob Houston, prints and cards; Victoria Keller, “bits and bobs;” Karen Koziol, mobiles, collages and assemblages; Berta Lowenstein, holiday greens, small wreaths; Jeri Macdonald, encaustic paintings; Leah McCloskey, arts and crafts; Rebecca Sparks, ceramics; Maryanne Patane, gifts, including jewelry; Randy Squires, decorative holiday greens; Hannie Eisma Varosy, artwork and candlesticks created out of old porch and stair spindles, plus “bottlelabras; and Klara Varosy, spindlesticks, candles, antiques.
The vendors will be arranged in groups of three throughout the gallery building. Weather permitting, there will an outside fireplace ablaze. Hot cocoa, cookies and assorted sweets will be provided, with mulled wine added at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Klara Varosy at 518-316-1751 or kvarosy@gmail.com.
