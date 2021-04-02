Green PR agency opens in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A public relations agency with a national focus and goal to elevate green companies has opened in Glens Falls.

Sustainable PR, an agency seeking to support companies with a mission in sustainability, opened in December after principal and founder Tony DeFazio made the move from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Glens Falls.

“I was ready for a change,” DeFazio said in a news release. “I wanted to combine my passion for the environment with my 30 years of experience in PR. I found Glens Falls to be at the nexus of a growing green economy.”

Sustainable PR specializes in earned media, which means that it wins media placements for clients, among other services, which can build the credibility of companies’ sustainability campaigns. The sustainability market is projected to reach $28.9 billion by 2024, and consumers are becoming more critical of companies’ impact on the planet.

“We leverage our relationships with influential media to shed light on green companies who are really doing the work,” DeFazio said. “We help our clients craft compelling and authentic narratives about how they help the planet — and then help them get the word out.”