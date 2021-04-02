Green PR agency opens in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A public relations agency with a national focus and goal to elevate green companies has opened in Glens Falls.
Sustainable PR, an agency seeking to support companies with a mission in sustainability, opened in December after principal and founder Tony DeFazio made the move from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Glens Falls.
“I was ready for a change,” DeFazio said in a news release. “I wanted to combine my passion for the environment with my 30 years of experience in PR. I found Glens Falls to be at the nexus of a growing green economy.”
Sustainable PR specializes in earned media, which means that it wins media placements for clients, among other services, which can build the credibility of companies’ sustainability campaigns. The sustainability market is projected to reach $28.9 billion by 2024, and consumers are becoming more critical of companies’ impact on the planet.
“We leverage our relationships with influential media to shed light on green companies who are really doing the work,” DeFazio said. “We help our clients craft compelling and authentic narratives about how they help the planet — and then help them get the word out.”
DeFazio said ideal clients are companies representing industries such as green technology, renewable energy, sustainable investment products, eco product manufacturing and organic food and beverage.
In January, Sustainable PR announced it had secured its first client, Soho Waterworks, a start-up water distributor based in Brooklyn, which focuses on helping regional bottlers of sustainably sourced waters compete with mass-marketed brands.
Jim Siplon, president of Warren County EDC, said he is excited to see more businesses relocating to the area, especially companies that contribute to the green economy.
“We are delighted Sustainable PR has taken root in Warren County,” Siplon said in a news release. “The sustainability movement is something we have a growing commitment to and are looking to build on. Businesses like Sustainable PR that help clients get their story told in the press are a valuable partner for companies large and small as they make their mark on the green economy here.”
DeFazio also serves as an adviser to the Glens Falls Common Council’s Sustainability Committee. When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, he said he hopes to strengthen his connections with the community and find new ways to support the development of local green initiatives.
“We’ve enjoyed early success. We’re just getting started,” DeFazio said.