The president of Six Flags Great Escape Theme Park and Lodge Resort was recognized as the state's Outstanding Tourism Executive of the Year at the park on Monday.

After two cancellations due to weather, Rebecca Wood, was presented with the award from the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association in an award ceremony at the Great Escape Lodge.

The Tourism Executive of the Year award is part of NYSHTA’s annual Stars of the Industry program. Stars of the Industry celebrates the exemplary professionalism and exceptional service of individuals in the hospitality and tourism industry, the organization said.

Wood's award recognizes an executive who has demonstrated outstanding contributions of leadership and service to the industry and to his/her community.

“Every year, the state’s hospitality and tourism industry nominates its most outstanding individuals. After reviewing all the nominations submitted, the judges agreed that Rebecca Wood was the best of the best,” NYSHTA President Mark Dorr said, in a news release. “Rebecca Wood is a star in every sense of the word and a shining example of what New York State hospitality and tourism is all about.”

NYSHTA is the country’s oldest state lodging association and offers programs and services to the statewide hospitality and tourism industry. The association's mission is to lead and protect the state's hospitality and tourism industry by providing advocacy, education and resources.