Great Escape looking to hire 1,500 people

Great Escape officials have asked to change this sign to a digital sign which may change zoning in Queensbury. The water park and lodge is zoned intensive commercial while the amusement park is zoned recreation commercial. Town Board members are debating adding hotels to the recreation commercial zone to allow digital signs.

 Kathleen Moore file photo,

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape will hold a job fair on March 14 to fill more than 1,500 positions.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s human resources building. The first 150 candidates to complete the hiring process will receive a free admission to the park, valid through June 21.

Both the theme park and the Great Escape Lodge are hiring for all positions, including admissions, culinary services, ride operations, entertainment, housekeeping, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, emergency medical technicians, security, marketing, and retail, according to a news release.

All interested candidates must apply online at sixflagsjob.com before arrival. Positions start at $11.80 per hour. Applicants should bring two forms of identification, such as a photo I.D. Working papers for anyone ages 14 to 17 will be accepted. Also, bring a Social Security card and/or a birth certificate. Also bring a voided check, or checking account information to assist with setting up a direct deposit.

