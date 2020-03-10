Great Escape looking to hire 1,500 people

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape will hold a job fair on March 14 to fill more than 1,500 positions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s human resources building. The first 150 candidates to complete the hiring process will receive a free admission to the park, valid through June 21.

Both the theme park and the Great Escape Lodge are hiring for all positions, including admissions, culinary services, ride operations, entertainment, housekeeping, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, emergency medical technicians, security, marketing, and retail, according to a news release.

All interested candidates must apply online at sixflagsjob.com before arrival. Positions start at $11.80 per hour. Applicants should bring two forms of identification, such as a photo I.D. Working papers for anyone ages 14 to 17 will be accepted. Also, bring a Social Security card and/or a birth certificate. Also bring a voided check, or checking account information to assist with setting up a direct deposit.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0