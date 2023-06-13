GRANVILLE — Kathy Juckett was announced as the recipient of the 2023 International Casual Furnishings Association Lifetime Achievement Award and will soon get to hold the award herself.

Juckett, CEO of Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, will receive the award at the ICFA Awards Gala on July 11 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Juckett joined the family busines after college.

“I talk a lot. But I wouldn’t have been CEO for the past 22 years if I didn’t listen carefully and ask the right questions,” she said in a news release.

Juckett’s great-grandfather, Henry J.W. Vanderminden Sr., founded the company in 1903. His son, Henry J.W. Vanderminden Jr., took over and lead the oepration until his 90s. His son, Robert D. Vanderminden Sr., then became CEO, and named his daughter, Kathy, as his successor in 2001.

“You don’t have to know everything or pretend to have all the answers,” Juckett said. “Be humble – it’s a valuable trait. Build a group around you that can do it all and answer all the questions. Find people with specific skills, put them in the right positions and nurture them without micromanaging. We have built a culture where if I’m away, nothing changes because I trust my team to move forward successfully without me.”

In addition to leading Telescope, Juckett has served on the Federal Reserve small business advisory board and the regional board for Glens Falls National Bank. She’s been on the Granville Little League board for 35 years, and recently joined the Advisory Board of the Granville Community Foundation.