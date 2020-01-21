Gore so busy people turned away

JOHNSBURG — Gore Mountain was so busy this past holiday weekend that some people could not even get to the slopes.

The new snow brought the masses out to the mountain on Sunday and Monday. Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said major traffic issues resulted.

A high school meet was held at the Ski Bowl portion of the resort, and some student skiers missed out because they were stuck in traffic, Hogan said.

"It was crazy," she said.

"Traffic was backed up all the way to Wevertown," Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said.

The result was a big three-day weekend for businesses in the North Creek area, although it was clear that some skiers went home unhappy, at least on Sunday.

Emily Stanton, marketing manager for Gore, said many skiers arrived around the same time, which created the jam-up.