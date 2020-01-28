Glens Falls unemployment rate rises from December 2018 to December 2019

The unemployment rate for the Glens Falls metropolitan area increased from 4.7% in December 2018 to 5.1% in December 2019, according to preliminary numbers released Tuesday from the state Department of Labor.
The figure includes information from Warren and Washington counties. The rate is calculated in part based upon the Current Population Survey, which contacts about 3,100 households every month, according to a news release.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4%.