Glens Falls unemployment rate rises from December 2018 to December 2019
0 comments

Glens Falls unemployment rate rises from December 2018 to December 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Business news tile

The unemployment rate for the Glens Falls metropolitan area increased from 4.7% in December 2018 to 5.1% in December 2019, according to preliminary numbers released Tuesday from the state Department of Labor.

The figure includes information from Warren and Washington counties. The rate is calculated in part based upon the Current Population Survey, which contacts about 3,100 households every month, according to a news release.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4%.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News